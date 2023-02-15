Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Conference Room C101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, 900 Highway 34 East, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to a Nonconforming Use Expansion Permit to allow a 6 foot 6 inch side yard setback instead of a 10 foot side yard setback for expansion of a garage on a residential property at 944 South Shore Drive (Brian and Sandy Korbel) B. Public hearing to give consideration to a Conditional Use Permit to allow a Planned Unit Development for a self-storage facility with enclosed and outdoor storage at 1470, 1490, 1510, 1530, and 1550 Menard Drive (Menard, Inc) C. Public hearing to give consideration to an amendment to the zoning ordinance to add Section 10A Neighborhood Commercial District The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 15th day of February 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (Feb 15, 2023) 191967