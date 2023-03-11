Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Conference Room C101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, 900 Highway 34 East, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to the preliminary plat of Shorewood Oaks First Addition at 677 Shorewood Drive (David Pratt) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 8th day of March 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (March 11, 2023) 201671