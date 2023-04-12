Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Conference Room C101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, 900 Highway 34 East, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to the rezoning of 677 Shorewood Drive from “R-A” Residential Agriculture to “R-2” One and Two Family Residential (David Pratt) B. Consideration to amending the zoning ordinance to change the maximum building height in the “B-2” and “B-3” Districts from three stories to four stories (Not to exceed 60 feet) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 12 th day of April 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (April 12, 2023) 211788