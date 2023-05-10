Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Conference Room C101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, 900 Highway 34 East, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to the rezoning of 1150 US Highway 59 from “R-A” Residential Agriculture to “R-M” Multi-Family Residential (Eagle Rock Real Estate LLC) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 10th day of May 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (May 10, 2023) 222243