Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Conference Room C101 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College, 900 Highway 34 East, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to a variance to allow a 6 foot high fence in the front yard at 1266 East Shore Drive (Robert Kuehl) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 12th day of July 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (July 12, 2023) 240094