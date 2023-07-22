NOTICE OF HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Lakes Watershed District will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023, at the Cormorant Township Hall to consider an invasive weed control project on Upper Cormorant Lake in accordance with a Petition previously filed with the Board. The Board previously received the engineer’s report. The project petition requests chemical treatment of invasive weed species and bog control on Upper Cormorant Lake over the next three years. The properties proposed to be assessed for the project are the lakeshore tracts located on Upper Cormorant Lake. The annual assessment will be $250.00 per property. Those persons who desire to be heard or comment on the project will be heard at this meeting. Ellis Peterson, Chairperson Cormorant Lakes Watershed District (July 22 & 29, 2023) 243049