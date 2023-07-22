Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DI

Notice of Hearing ON THE ABATEMENT OF DISEASED TREES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES Notice is Hereby Given that the Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will meet in the Jury Assembly Room (3rd floor) of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 5:00 P.M., to consider the abatement of diseased trees at various locations in the City, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.101. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the property abutting such diseased trees. The total estimated cost of such improvement is $62,470.65. The method of assessing for the abatement shall be according to that certain resolution passed and adopted November 3, 1981, pertaining to such matter. Property owners are assessed 100 percent of the cost. All persons who desire to be heard with reference to the proposed abatement will be heard at this meeting. Dated at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 11th day of July, 2023 Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (July 22, 2023) 243027