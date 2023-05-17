NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF CURB, GUTTER, APPROACH AND SIDEWALK REPAIR AND/OR REPLACEMENT AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN THE CITY OF DETROIT LAKES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the Council of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, will meet in the Jury Assembly Room (3rd floor) of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 5:00 PM to consider improving various locations in the City by the construction of curb, gutter, approach and sidewalk repair and/or replacement, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the property abutting on such sidewalk. The total estimated cost of such improvements is $ 248,846.96. The method of assessing for the improvement shall be according to the Assessment Policy adopted February 12, 2019, pertaining to such matter. In a residential area the property owner is assessed 25 percent for sidewalks and 50 percent for curb, gutter and approaches and in a commercial area the property owner is assessed 50 percent for all repairs. All persons who desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. DATED at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 9th day of May 2023. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (May 17 & 24, 2023) 223931