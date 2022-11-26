NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESS

NOTICE OF HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ASSESSMENTS FOR WEST LAKE DRIVE (CSAH 6 TO THE PELICAN RIVER) FOR PRIVATE SEWER CONNECTIONS IMPROVEMENTS This Notice of Hearing is for the adoption of the assessment roll. You can find your appropriate assessment roll on the top of your assessment worksheet that is enclosed. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That the City Council will meet at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in the Jury Assembly Room at the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, to consider and possibly adopt the proposed assessment for the West Lake Drive Phase 2, private sewer connection improvements. Adoption by the Council of the proposed assessment against abutting property may occur at the hearing. Assessment Roll C shall be payable in equal annual installments extending over a period of 20 years, the first of the installments to be payable on or before the first Monday in January 2023 and shall bear interest at the rate of five and a quarter percent (5.25%) per annum from January 1, 2023. You may at anytime, prior to certification of the assessment to the County Auditor, pay the entire assessment on such property, with interest accrued to the date of payment, to the City Administrator. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid by December 15, 2022. You may at any time thereafter, pay to the City Administrator the entire amount of the assessment remaining unpaid, with interest accrued to December 31 of the year in which such payment is made. Such payment must be made before November 15 or interest will be charged through December 31 of the succeeding year. If you decide not to prepay the assessment before the date given above, the rate of interest that will apply is approximately five and a quarter percent (5.25%) per year. The right to partially prepay the assessment is available. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the City Administrator’s Office. The total amount of the proposed assessment is $77,652.27. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken to district court as to the amount of an assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the City Administrator prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The Council may, upon such notice, consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners as it deems advisable. An owner may appeal an assessment to district court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor and City Administrator of the City within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Administrator. The City has adopted a policy whereby senior citizens and retired disabled homeowners may defer special assessments levied against their homestead property. Under Minnesota Statute 435.193 to 435.195, the Council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person 65 years of age or older for whom it would be a hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in the law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law and the ordinance adopted under it may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the City Administrator for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on their property. DATED at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, this 23rd day of November 2022. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (Nov. 26, 2022) 125571