Notice of Hearing Southwood Shore Estate

Notice of Hearing Southwood Shore Estates Street and Utility Improvements To Whom It May Concern: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes will meet in the Jury Assembly Room (3rd floor) of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, to consider Street and Utility Improvements to Southwood Shore Estates, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Sections 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the adjacent properties benefiting from the proposed improvements. The estimated cost of the improvement is $296,000. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Dated this 14th day of April 2023. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes (April 22 & 29, 2023) 214431