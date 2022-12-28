Notice of Hearing Street, Sidewalk, Stor

Notice of Hearing Street, Sidewalk, Stormwater, Sanitary Sewer, and Watermain Improvements For Summit Ave To Whom It May Concern: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes will meet in the Jury Assembly Room (3 rd floor) of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, to consider a Street, Sidewalk, Stormwater, Sanitary Sewer, and Watermain Improvement project for Summit Ave, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Sections 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is the adjacent properties benefiting from the proposed improvements. The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,627,220.68. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Dated this 27 th day of December 2022. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes (Dec. 28, 2022; Jan 4, 2023) 138461