NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE DATE: December 19, 2022 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage: INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED 1. Date of Mortgage: April 12, 2021 2. Mortgagors: Jamieson Capex Fund, LLC 3. Mortgagees: Capital Credit Union 4. Recording Information: Recorded on April 15, 2021, as Document Number 678592, in the Office of the County Recorder of Becker County, Minnesota. 5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any: N/A INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES 6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 19.0116.001 and 19.0124.000 7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: SEE EXHIBIT A 8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: TBD Pebble Beach Lane, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA 9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Capital Credit Union. 10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Capital Credit Union. INFORMATION REGARDING FORECLOSURE 11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. 12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $ 315,000.00. 13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is: $277,994.65. 14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Becker County, Minnesota, at public auction on February 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Becker County Sheriff’s Lobby: 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. 15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale. 16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Caren L. Stanley (#0340480) VOGEL LAW FIRM 218 NP Ave. Fargo, ND 58107-1389 Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Capital Credit Union Fargo-Veteran’s Blvd Branch 3216 Veteran’s Blvd Fargo, ND 58104 EXHIBIT “A’’ TRACT A Government Lot Numbered One (1). of Section Eight (8), Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, of Range Forty-one (41), West of the Fifth (5th) Principal Meridian, Becker County, Minnesota. LESS THE FOLLOWING: All that part of Government Lot One (1) of Section Eight (8). Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, Range Forty-one (41) West, Becker County, Minnesota, bounded by the water’s edge of Lake Sallie and the following described lines: Commencing at the southwest corner of said Section 8; Thence on an assumed bearing North 00°26’ 07” East, 620 feet along the west line of Section 8 to the point of beginning; Thence North 00°26’07” East, 652 feet, more or less, along the west line of said Section 8 to the water’s edge of Lake Sallie and there terminating. And also, from the point of beginning; Thence South 89°15’15” East, 122 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Lake Sallie and there terminating. AND An easement for ingress and egress over and across the West 60 feet of the South 60 feet of the parcel described as follows: All that part of Government Lot One (1) of Section Eight (8): Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, Range Forty-one (41) West, Becker County, Minnesota, bounded by the water’s edge of Lake Sallie and the following described lines: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Section Eight (8); thence on an assumed bearing of North 00°26’07’’ East, 620.00 feet along the West line of Section Eight (8) to the point of beginning; thence North 00°26’07” East, 652 feet, more or less, along the West line of said Section Eight (8) to the water’s edge of Lake Sallie and there terminating. And also, from the point of beginning; thence South 89°15’15” East, 122 feet, more or less, to the water’s edge of Lake Sallie and there terminating. AND TRACT B All that part of Government Lot Thirteen (13) of Section Seven (7), Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138) North, Range Forty-one (41) West, Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the Southeast corner of said Section Seven (7); thence on an assumed bearing of North 00°26’07” East, 680.00 feet along the East line of said Section Seven (7); thence South 40°22’05” West, 77.89 feet; thence South 14°03’10” West 637.10 feet to a point on the South line of said Section Seven (7); thence South 89°15’15” East, 200.00 feet along the South line of said Section Seven (7) to the point of beginning. SUBJECT TO the following easements: A perpetual flowage easement over and across that part of the westerly 33 feet of the above-described land and lying below the 1,338.00 foot contour, sea level datum, 1912 adjustment, based on a benchmark elevation of 1335.07 feet, being a vertical spike in the north root of an 18” oak located approximately 1272 feet north of the southeast corner of said Section 7; AND A perpetual road easement over and across that part of the above-described land, as follows: A strip of land 33 feet in width lying easterly of and adjacent to the following described line: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Section 7; thence North 89°15’15” West 200.00 feet along the South line of said Section 7 to the point of beginning; thence North 14°03’10” East 637.10 feet; thence North 40°22’05” East 77.89 feet to a point on the East line of said Section 7 and there terminating. The traveled portion of the road, if constructed, shall have a minimum elevation of 1,338.00 feet, sea level datum, 1912 adjustment, based on the above-described benchmark. The land lying westerly of the traveled portion of said road is subject to the above-described flowage easement. (Dec 31, 2022; Jan. 7, 14, 21 & 28; Feb 4, 2023) 142197