NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 13, 2003 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $125,600.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Sheila Longfors, and Jack Longfors, wife and husband MORTGAGEE: ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: February 20, 2003 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 492441 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dated: August 23, 2016 Recorded: August 24, 2016 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 635771 And assigned to: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Dated: December 4, 2018 Recorded: December 4, 2018 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 655580 And assigned to: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 Dated: January 30, 2023 Recorded: February 8, 2023 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 695469 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker Property Address: 29146 170th St, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax Parcel ID Number: 10.0479.000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 5 in Section 30, Township 139 North, Range 40 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at a found iron monument which designates the southwest corner of said Section 30; thence South 89 degrees 18 minutes 05 seconds East 179.88 feet on an assumed bearing along the south line of said Section 30 to a point hereinafter referred to as Point A; thence continuing South 89 degrees 18 minutes 05 seconds East 687.86 feet along the south line of said Section 30; thence North 01 degree 44 minutes 41 seconds East 48.51 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing North 01 degree 44 minutes 41 seconds East 204.57 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing North 01 degree 44 minutes 41 seconds East 248.92 feet to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 18 minutes 05 seconds West 218.05 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing North 89 degrees 18 minutes 05 seconds West 181.00 feet to an iron monument; thence continuing North 89 degrees 18 minutes 05 seconds West 468.69 feet to the west line of said Section 30; thence South 01 degree 44 minutes 41 seconds West 502.00 feet along the west line of said Section 30 to the point of beginning SUBJECT to an easement for public road purposes over, under and across that part of the above tract described as follows: Beginning at the aforementioned Point A; thence South 89 degrees 18 minutes 05 seconds East 687.86 feet along the south line of said Section 30; thence North 01 degree 44 minutes 41 seconds East 44.10 feet; thence South 89 degrees 55 minutes 13 seconds West 114.17 feet; thence South 88 degrees 18 minutes 42 seconds West 393.77 feet; thence northwesterly on a curve concave to the northeast, having a central angle of 51 degrees 31 minutes 14 seconds and a radius of 307.00 feet, for a distance of 276.06 feet (chord bearing North 65 degrees 55 minutes 41 seconds West); thence North 40 degrees 10 minutes 04 seconds West 170.02 feet to the west line of said Section 30; thence South 01 degree 44 minutes 41 seconds West 98.80 feet along the west line of said Section 30; thence South 40 degrees 10 minutes 04 seconds East 96.49 feet; thence southeasterly one a curve concave to the northeast, having a central angle of 22 degrees 18 minutes 55 seconds and a radius of 373.00 feet, for a distance of 145.27 feet (chord bearing South 51 degrees 19 minutes 32 seconds East) to the point of beginning of said public road easement AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $167,808.48 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 25, 2023, or the next business day if October 25, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: March 6, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052147-F1 (March 11, 18, 25; April 1, 8, 15, 2023) 202092