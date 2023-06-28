NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 16, 2002 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $80,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Randy H Wold, and Alisa J Wold, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: October 25, 2002 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 487666 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC Dated: March 23, 2016 Recorded: March 23, 2016 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 631964 And assigned to: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC Dated: November 29, 2017 Recorded: November 30, 2017 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 647202 And assigned to: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-1 Dated: January 17, 2020 Recorded: March 5, 2020 Becker County Recorder Document Number: 666159 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker Property Address: 26259 County Road 149, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax Parcel ID Number: 08-0029-002 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 410 feet of the West 550 feet of Government Lot Three (3), Section Three (3), Township 139 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $36,151.56 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2024, or the next business day if August 16, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 23, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-1 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 053066-F1 (June 28; July 5, 12, 19& 26; Aug. 2, 2023) 237417