NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 7, 2014 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $131,632.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Markus A. Spitzmiller, an unmarried person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Services III, LLC, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: January 8, 2014, Becker County Recorder Document Number: 614114 LOAN MODIFICATION: Dated: July 3, 2019 Recorded: September 13, 2019 Document Number: 661802 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Dated: May 6, 2019 Recorded: May 13, 2019, Becker County Recorder Document Number: 658684 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100588314010737552 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Mortgage Services III, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker Property Address: 32201 County Hwy 34, Ogema, MN 56569 Tax Parcel ID Number: 32.0110.002 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 440 feet of the West Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (W1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4) and the North 440 feet of the West Half of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (W1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4) all in Section 10, Township 141 North of Range 40 West of the 5th P.M. in Becker County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $124,754.70 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 15, 2023, at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, in the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2024, or the next business day if February 15, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 28, 2023 MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 053090-F1 (July 1, 8, 15. 22 & 29; August 5, 2023) 238424