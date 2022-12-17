NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2012 MORTGAGOR: David J. Palmer and Stephanie L. Palmer, husband and wife. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Cornerstone Bank, its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 11, 2012 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 596480. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated July 13, 2022 Recorded July 14, 2022, as Document No. 691027. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000525-5034830058-2 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Cornerstone Bank RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17411 Beseau Lake Road, Lake Park, MN 56554 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 180337000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight, in Block One, Bijou Shore and Woodlands, Becker County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $103,100.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $43,650.19 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on January 26, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: November 18, 2022 NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 164 - 22-006162 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022; Jan. 7, 2023) 126908