NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 4, 2014 MORTGAGOR: Lester B. Kiehl III, a married man, and Lester Kiehl Jr, a married man. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded September 5, 2014 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 619369. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. Dated December 12, 2022 Recorded December 13, 2022, as Document No. 694474. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032413514354443 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 17361 County Highway 29, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 100416001 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land situated in the County of Becker, State of Minnesota, being the following described parcel located in that part of the NW ¼ SW ¼ of Section 25, Township 139 North, Range 40 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian which lies east of Becker County Highway No. 29 right of way: Commencing at the northwest corner of said Section 25, thence South 00 degrees 22 minutes 29 seconds West 2,295.70 feet; thence South 09 degrees 47 minutes 31 seconds East 858.88 feet; thence North 82 degrees 33 minutes 44 seconds East 49.50 feet to the easterly right-of-way line of said Highway No. 29, the place of beginning; thence North 82 degrees 33 minutes 44 seconds East 711.43 feet; thence South 01 degrees 59 minutes 34 seconds East 197.36 feet; thence South 50 degrees 18 minutes 44 seconds West 142.00 feet; thence South 68 degrees 27 minutes 4 seconds West 314.17 feet; thence South 87 degrees 47 minutes 04 seconds West 299.79 feet to the easterly right-of-way line of said Highway No. 29; thence North 01 degree 59 minutes 34 seconds West 322.95 feet to the place of beginning, excepting therefrom that portion thereof which is contained in the right-of-way of said Highway No. 29. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $132,061.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $114,672.21 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on September 5, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 27, 2022 PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 131 - 22-006516 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Jan. 7, 14, 21 & 28; Feb. 4 & 11, 2023)