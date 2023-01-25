NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Mortgagee: Bobbi Jo Lacrosse and Leroy Lacrosse, Married To Each Other Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns Dated: March 23, 2021 Filed: April 1, 2021 Becker County Registrar of Titles Document No. 010862 Against Certificate of Title No.: 3831 Assigned To: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Dated: May 24, 2021 Filed August 4, 2021 Becker County Registrar of Titles Document No. 010917 Against Certificate of Title No.: 3831 Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: February 24, 2022 Filed March 8, 2022 Becker County Registrar of Titles Document No. 011066 Against Certificate of Title No.: 3831 Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: September 22, 2022 Filed October 6, 2022 Becker County Registrar of Titles Document No. 011152 Against Certificate of Title No.: 3831 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100820997067301252 Lender or Broker: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Three (3), Block Two (2), SUNSET PARK, according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota. This is Registered Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 492524308 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 273 Court Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $151,098.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $153,964.49 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATEANDTIME OF SALE: January 19, 2023, 01:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is July 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: November 23, 2022 U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN-20063. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to March 2, 2023, at O1:00 PM, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN in said County and State. Dated: January 19, 2023 By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Attorneys for: U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 MN-20063. (Jan 25, 2023) 171005