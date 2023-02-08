NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Adam W Sherbrooke, A Single Person Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bell Bank, its successors and assigns Dated: December 17, 2019 Recorded: January 6, 2020 Becker County Recorder Document No. 664909 Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: October 17, 2020 Recorded: October 19, 2020 Becker County Recorder Document No. 672971 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 101010410000741020 Lender or Broker: Bell Bank, a Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: Bell Bank, a Corporation LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter, Section Three, Township One Hundred Thirty-nine North of Range Forty-three West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning 12 feet west of the point where the South line of Lake Street intersects the north and south quarter line of Section Three, in Township One Hundred Thirty-nine North, of Range Forty-three, thence West a distance of 200 feet along the North line of that tract of land now owned by School District No. 18; thence Northerly paralleling the quarter line 102 feet, which is the point of beginning; thence easterly and parallel with the north line of Lars Larson property as recorded in Book 73 of Deeds, page 106, 200 feet, thence North and parallel with the easterly quarter line 125 feet, thence westerly and parallel with the North line of said Lars Larson property 200 feet, thence South to the point of beginning. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 510003000 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 6016 6th St Lake Park, MN 56554 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $156,120.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $161,043.77 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 6, 2023, 01:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is October 6, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: February 3, 2023 U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN-20321. (Feb. 8, 15 & 22, ; March 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 192375