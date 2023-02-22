NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $83,460.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Joshua J Sweeney, a single person MORTGAGEE: Bell State Bank & Trust, a Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on March 10, 2015 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 3550 as Document Number 009630; as modified of record by document recorded on May 23, 2019 as Document Number 010471 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Becker County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded on April 8, 2015 as Document Number 009655 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Becker County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 12 of Block 10 Cherry`s Subdivision in the City of Detroit Lakes, County of Becker and State of Minnesota. PIN# 49.0787.000. REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1125 WILSON AVE, DETROIT LAKES, MN 56501 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $87,675.53 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Bell State Bank & Trust, a Corporation RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 490787000 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM. PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on October 13, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: February 10, 2023 U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0084-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (Feb. 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 196206