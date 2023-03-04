NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 10, 2021 MORTGAGOR: Charles L Hoggarth and Susan K Hoggartli, husband and wire, as Joint tenants. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems. Inc., as mortgagee. as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORD ING: Recorded May 17, 2021 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 679654. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Serv1ces, LLC. Dated October 18, 2022 Recorded October 20, 2022, as Document No. 693387. TRANSACTION ·AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANS ACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032412212711037 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORT GAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mort gage, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SER VICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY AD DRESS: 15696 Maple Ridge Road, Audubon, MN 56511 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 170978000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROP ERTY: Outlots B, C and D, Maple Ridge Beach Second Addition. according to the certified Plat thereof on file and of record, in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Becker County, Minnesota, excepting and reserving therefrom the following described tract, to-wit: That part or Outlot “D” of Maple Ridge Beach Second Addillon, Plat ol Which is on file and record in the office of the County Recorder o! Becker County, Minnesota. described as follows: Be ginning althe mos.t Northerly comer of Lot 16 of seld Maple Ridge Beach Second-addition: lhence South 47 de grees 37 minutes 00 secor,ds East 132.00 feet on an assumed bearing along lhe Northeasterly line of Lot 16 and Lot 17 of said Maple Ridge Beach Second Addition: lhence North 28 de grees 40 mlnutes 23 seconds East 186.74 feet; thence North 20 degrees 51 minutes 31 seconds West 260.36 feet, more or less, to the waters edge of Little Cormorant Lake; thence Southwesterly along the waters edge of said Little Cormorant Lake to the ,easternly line of Lot 15 of said Maple Ridge Beach Second Addi1ion; thence South,03 degrees 20 minutes 00 sec onds East 218.03 feet. more or less, to the point of beginning. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $390,600.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $393,872.56 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all no1ice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been Instituted al law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained In said mortgage, use above described properly will be sold by this Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: December 22, 2022 at 1 :00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff Office Lobby, 925 lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, If any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject lo redemption within six (6) months from lhe dale of said sale by the morlgagor(s), their personal rep re_sentatives or assigns unless re duced lo Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law., the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property If the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property Is not redeemed under sectron 580.23 Is 11:59 p.m. on June 22. 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, In which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: October 20, 2022 Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 22-005614 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FED ERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNI CATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Min nesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sa,le Is postponed until Februal)’ 23, 2023 al 1:00 PM al the Becker County Sheriffs Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroil Lakes, MN 56501, in said county and slate. Dated: December 20, 2022. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN. DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 22-005614 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNI CATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until April 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501, in said county and state. Dated: February 27, 2023. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 22-005614 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (March 4, 2023) 199582