NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 20, 2021 MORTGAGOR: Gage M Amundson, a single man, as sole owner. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded September 22, 2021 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 683467. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC. Dated March 9, 2023 Recorded March 14, 2023, as Document No. 695923. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100032412215960631 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services LLC MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 22939 US Highway 59, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 240236000 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 31, Township 140 North, Range 41 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Becker County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at an iron monument which designates the north quarter corner of said Section 31; thence South 89 degrees 51 minutes 18 seconds East 1324.21 feet on an assumed bearing along the north line of said Section 31 to an iron monument at the northwest corner of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence South 00 degrees 36 minutes 14 seconds West 364.10 feet along the west line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter to an iron monument; thence continuing South 00 degrees 36 minutes 14 seconds West 240.81 feet along the west line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter to an iron monument on the north line of the South 720.00 feet of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter said line is measured at a right angle to and is parallel with the south line of said Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 26 seconds East 256.48 feet along the north line of said South 720.00 feet to an iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence North 00 degrees 36 minutes 14 seconds East 240.81 feet to an iron monument; thence South 89 degrees 58 minutes 26 East 179.71 feet to an iron monument; thence North 32 degrees 05 minutes 01 seconds East 206.33 feet to an iron monument on the southwesterly line of MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03-18 (hereinafter referred to as RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03-18), said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County, said point is also hereinafter referred to as Point A; thence South 26 degrees 31 minutes 35 seconds East 464.68 feet along the southwesterly line of said RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03-18 to an iron monument on the north line of said South 720.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 58 minutes 26 seconds West 499.36 feet along the north line of said South 720.00 feet to the point of beginning. SUBJECT TO AND TOGETHER WITH a 66.00 foot wide easement for ingress and egress purposes over, under and across that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter and that part of the above described tract. The centerline of said ingress and egress easement is described as follows: Beginning at the aforementioned Point A, thence South 32 degrees 05 minutes 01 second West 66.00 feet and said ingress and egress easement centerline there terminates. At the point of beginning of said ingress and egress easement the sidelines shall be prolonged or shortened to terminate on the southwesterly line of said RIGHT OF WAY PLAT NO. 03-18. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $245,471.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $243,967.90 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on November 20, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: March 14, 2023 Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 85 - 23-001815 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (March 22 & 29; April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 205555