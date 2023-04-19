NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 24, 2021 MORTGAGOR: Ashley Hesse-Hamilton, a married woman; Brandon Hesse-Hamilton, her husband. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc. its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded December 14, 2021 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 685993. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: NewRez LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated December 15, 2022 Recorded December 15, 2022, as Document No. 694515. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100820997233996720 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 24161 Southwest Island Drive, Rochert, MN 56578 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 150338002 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot 4 of Section 24, Township 140 North, Range 39 West of the 5th P.M. in Becker County, Minnesota described as follows: Commencing at an iron monument which designates the southwest comer of said Government Lot 4; thence N. 01°21’26’ E. 512.54 ft on an assumed bearing along the west line of said Government Lot 4 to an iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence continuing N. 01 °21’26” E. 349.32 ft. along the west line of said Government Lot 4; thence S. 88°38’32” E. 1036.56 ft. to a point hereinafter referred to as Point A; thence s. 08°37’57” W. 329.73 ft. to an iron monument; thence S. 08°37’14” W. 138.81 ft. to an iron monument; thence N. 81°54’17” W. 782.65 ft. to an iron monument; thence continuing N. 81°54’17” West 201.39 ft. to the point of beginning. AND ALSO HEREIN INCLUDED is an easement for lake access purposes over and across that part of said Government Lot 4 described as follows: Commencing at the aforementioned Point A; thence South 88”38’32” East 33.26 ft.: thence North 08’37’57” East 131.35 ft. to the point of beginning of the easement to be described; thence continuing North 08’37’57” East 50.62 ft. to a found iron monument; thence North 89’34’43” East 481.74 rt. to a found iron monument; thence continuing North 89°34’43” East 5 ft., more or less, to the water’s edge of Island lake; thence southerly along the water’s edge of said Island Lake to the intersection with a line which bears North 89°34’43” East from the point of beginning; thence South 89°34’43” West 13 ft, more or less, to a found iron monument; thence continuing South 89°34’43” West 469.25 ft. to the point of beginning of said lake access easement. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $238,500.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $239,626.37 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on December 15, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: April 10, 2023 NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 164 - 23-002303 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (April 19 & 26; May 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 214183