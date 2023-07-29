NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 15, 2005 MORTGAGOR: Marty M. Hanson and Darcey L. Hanson, husband and wife, as joint tenants. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Encore Credit Corp. its successors and assigns. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 22, 2005 Becker County Recorder, Document No. 526553, as reformed by Court Order Dated June 27, 2023 Recorded June 30, 2023 as Document No. 698137. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-BC5. Dated August 30, 2011 Recorded September 12, 2011, as Document No. 591058. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100180100002369559 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Encore Credit Corp. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 16947 Highland Drive, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 08.0626.000 and 08.1024.001 and 08.1025.000 and 08.1024.004 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Numbered 2, Block Numbered 1, Highland Acres Subdivision, Section 36, Township 139 North, Range 41 West, according to the certified plat thereof on file and of record in Book “I” of Plats, Page 80, in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Becker County; AND The West 150 feet of Lot Numbered One (1), Block Numbered One (1), Highland Acres, according to the certified plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Recorder in and for Becker County, Minnesota; AND The following property in Becker County, Minnesota, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Thirty-six (36), Township One Hundred Thirty-nine (139), Range Forty-one (41); thence proceeding by the following directions and distances: East along the north section line of Section 36, a distance of 165 feet; thence at right angle South a distance of 264 feet; thence at right angle West a distance of 165 feet to the west boundary line of said NW1/4 of NW1/4 of Section 36, Township 139, Range 41; thence at a right angle North along the west boundary line a distance of 264 feet to the point of beginning and there terminating. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $180,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $227,911.68 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: Becker County Sheriff’s Office Lobby, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on March 19, 2024, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: July 18, 2023 The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York, as Trustee Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 164 - 22-005135 FC IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (July 29; Aug 5, 12, 19 & 26; Sept 2, 2023) 245102