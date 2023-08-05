Notice of Public Hearing And Notice of I

Notice of Public Hearing And Notice of Intent to Enact an Ordinance Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 375.51, notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Commissioners shall conduct a public hearing on August 15th , 2023, at 10:00 am in the Commissioners Meeting Room, First Floor, Becker County Courthouse, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to consider a Cannabis Ordinance. The general purpose of the Cannabis Ordinance is as follows: 1) To set forth an ordinance to regulate the use of cannabis in Becker County. Written comments will be accepted until 4:30 P.M. on August 14 th , 2023. All comments shall be addressed to Planning and Zoning Department, Attention: Zoning Administrator, Becker County Court House, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. (Aug 5, 2023) 247295