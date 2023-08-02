Notice of Public Hearing August 16th, 20

Notice of Public Hearing August 16th, 2023 9:30 am Becker SWCD Conference Room 809 8th St SE, Detroit Lakes, MN RE: Wallace Danielson Agricultural Wetland Banking Plan Wallace Danielson is seeking approval of a plan to restore a wetland in Richwood Township Section 3 for the purpose of depositing wetland credits into the Minnesota Wetland Banking Program. These credits would be eligible to be used and/or sold to others for mitigation of agricultural impacts to wetlands. The Becker SWCD Board of Supervisors, acting as LGU for the MN Wetland Conservation Act in Becker County, will take testimony in favor or against this plan at the hearing. Date of Application: 6/28/2023 (Aug. 2, 2023) 245946