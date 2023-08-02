Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Pa

Notice of Public Hearing City of Lake Park Minnesota The Lake Park City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the application of TurnKey Solutions & Development, LLC for review and approval of the final plat of “Turnkey Subdivision” pursuant to Lake Park Code sections 153.025 The property is described and depicted on the attached preliminary plat and located on Becker County Tax Parcels 51.0005.004, 51.0003.005, 51.0171.001 and 51.0005.006, which are currently zoned R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2). Public inspection of the application and related documents before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerk’s Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: August 14, 2023 At 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Aug. 2, 2023) 246030