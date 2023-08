NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Cormorant Lakes

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Cormorant Lakes Watershed District, 10929 County Hwy 5, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 The Board of Managers, Cormorant Lakes Watershed District, has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed general budget for the year 2024. The hearing will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Cormorant Community Center, 10929 County Hwy 5, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 . (Aug. 19, 23, 26 & 30; Sept 2, 2023) 250489

