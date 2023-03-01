NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Relative to the City of Detroit Lakes Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Thursday, March 9th at 10:00am in Community Development Office at the temporary City Administration Building located at 106 Holmes Street East for the purpose of discussing the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) which includes review of the 2022 annual report and conducting the 2023 annual meeting. All interested person will be given the opportunity to be heard with respect to the (MS4) and the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program. Written comments may be submitted prior to the public meeting by sending them to: Mr. Kelcey Klemm, City Administrator PO Box 647 Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 Dated at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 1st day of March 2023. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director (March 1 & 4, 2023) 182382