Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by WMDS, Inc. for a Conditional Use Permit. The proposed use of the property is for manufacturing of metal items in a Highway Commercial zone. Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerks Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: January 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Dec. 31, 2022) 139252