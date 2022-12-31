Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by Epic Companies to subdivide the current single lot into five residential lots for single family homes for a Subdivision. The proposed use of the property is for a residential subdivision in a residential zone. The land proposed for this amendment is unplatted land located at 6011 6th St., Lake Park, MN 56554. Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerks Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: January 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Dec. 31, 2022) 139261