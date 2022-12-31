Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by Epic Companies for three Variances from the side yard setbacks and number of buildings requirement of Section 154.28 of the City of Lake Park zoning ordinance to allow buildings to be constructed five and ten feet from the side property line and allow four buildings on a lot pursuant to Section 7.3 of the City of Lake Park zoning ordinance. The proposed use of the property is for a housing development in a residential zone. The land proposed for this amendment is unplatted land located at 6011 6th St., Lake Park, MN 56554. Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerks Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: January 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Dec 31, 2022) 139278