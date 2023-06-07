Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by Epic Company for review and approval of the final plat of Epic Company Subdivision pursuant to Lake Park code sections 153.025. The property is described and depicted on the attached final plat and located on Becker County Tax Parcel 51.0171.000 which are currently zoned R-1 Single-Family Residential District (R-1). Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerks Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: June 20th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 5655 (June 7, 2023) 231139