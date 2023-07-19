Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by Turnkey Development for review and approval of the final and preliminary plat of Turnkey Subdivision pursuant to Lake Park code sections 153.025. The property is described and depicted on the attached final plat and located on Becker County Tax Parcels 51.0005.004, 51.0003.005, 51.0171.001 and 51.0005.006 which are currently zoned R-2 Multi-Family Residential District (R-2). Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerk’s Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: July 28th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 5655 (July 19, 2023) 242046