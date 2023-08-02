Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by Paul Mattson for one Variance from the distance requirements from a residential district of a kennel’s out-door pens pursuant to Section 154.31 of the City of Lake Park zoning ordinance to allow an out-door pen to be constructed three feet from a residential district. The proposed use of the property is for a dog kennel in a Highway Commercial Zone. The land proposed for this amendment is located at 811 Sunrise Drive, Lake Park, MN 56554. Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerks Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: August 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Aug. 2, 2023) 246026