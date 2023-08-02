Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lak

Notice of Public Hearing The City of Lake Park The Lake Park city council will hold a public hearing to consider the application made by TurnKey Development for a Variance from the required sixty-six foot right-of-way width requirement of Section 153.072 of the City of Lake park zoning ordinance to allow a fifty-five foot right-of-way pursuant to Section 7.3 of the City of Lake Park zoning ordinance. The proposed use of the property is for an apartment complex in a residential zone. The land proposed for this amendment is unplatted land located at the intersection of 6th and Lake Streets. Public inspection of the documents related to this application before the hearing can be made during normal business hours at the Clerks Office in the Lake Park City Center. All Lake Park city residents are invited to attend the public hearing of the city council to express their opinions on this application. The hearing will be held on: August 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Lake Park City Center 2032 2nd Street Lake Park, MN 56554 (Aug. 2, 2023) 246028