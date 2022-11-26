Notice of Public Hearing The Policy Comm

Notice of Public Hearing The Policy Committee of the Otter Tail River One Watershed Partnership between Otter Tail County, East Otter Tail SWCD, West Otter Tail SWCD, Becker County, Becker SWCD, Pelican River Watershed District, and Cormorant Lakes Watershed District announces a Public Hearing for review of the Otter Tail River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. The hearing will be held at 9:00 am on December 15th, 2022 at the Ottertail Sheriff’s Operation Center – 469 Main Street, Ottertail, MN 56571. The public is invited to attend this hearing to provide comments and concerns related to the proposed plan. All comments and concerns will be considered in the final revisions of the plan. Please contact your local county, soil and water conservation, or watershed district office for additional information. (Nov. 26, 2022) 124695