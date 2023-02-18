Notice of Request for Quotes ROAD GRADIN

Notice of Request for Quotes ROAD GRADING Detroit Township is now accepting quotes for an independent contractor for general road grading (approximately 25 miles). The duration of the contract will be for 24 months beginning in the spring of 2023. Quotes must include hourly rates and a listing of all equipment available to perform these duties. Quotes for road grading and snow removal will be accepted for either or both jobs. Please submit quotes to Detroit Township Clerk by March 20, 2023, 5:00 p.m. Submit written quotes to: Barbara Schmidt, clerk 26324 North Tower Road Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 218-846-9333 (Feb. 18, 22 & 25; March 1, 2023) 195480