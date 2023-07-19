NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING LAKE VIE

NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP BECKER COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the town board of Lake View Township, Becker County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on the 14th day of August, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lake View Town Hall located at 25933 130th St., Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described road: That part of a Public Driveway Easement as dedicated in DACOTAH BEACH SECOND ADDITION, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in Becker County, Minnesota, as shown on Meadowland Surveying, Inc.’s Certificate of Survey 10157-15 dated June 15, 2022, described as follows: Beginning at an iron monument which designates the most easterly corner of Lot 1 in said DACOTAH BEACH SECOND ADDITION; thence South 59 degrees 22 minutes 34 seconds West 49.22 feet on an assumed bearing along the southeasterly line of said Lot 1 to an iron monument on the southerly line of said Public Driveway Easement; thence South 88 degrees 05 minutes 16 seconds West 49.15 feet along the southerly line of said Public Driveway Easement to an iron monument; thence North 37 degrees 44 minutes 01 second West 20.03 feet to an iron monument; thence North 49 degrees 54 minutes 44 seconds West 21.25 feet to an iron monument on the northerly line of said Public Driveway Easement; thence North 88 degrees 45 minutes 46 seconds East 62.32 feet along the northerly line of said Public Driveway Easement to an iron monument at the most southerly corner of Lot 7 in DACOTAH BEACH FIRST ADDITION, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in said County, said point also being on the northeasterly line of said Lot 1; thence South 27 degrees 41 minutes 17 seconds East 5.60 feet along the northeasterly line of said Lot 1 to an iron monument at an angle point in the northeasterly line of said Lot 1; thence North 89 degrees 10 minutes 06 seconds East 55.10 feet along the northeasterly line of said Lot 1 to the point of beginning. The above described Public Driveway Easement vacation contains 2,299 square feet. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. (July 19, 2023) 242028