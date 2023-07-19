NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING LAKE VIE

NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING LAKE VIEW TOWNSHIP, BECKER COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the town board of Lake View Township, Becker County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on the 14th day of August, 2023 at 6:00p.m. at the Lake View Town Hall located at 25933 130th St., Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described road: That part of a public road as dedicated in CHARMONY BEACH, said plat is on file and of record in the office of the Recorder in Becker County, Minnesota, as shown on Meadowland Surveying, Inc.’s Certificate of Survey 10219-15 dated August 29, 2022, described as follows: Commencing at an iron monument which designates the most northerly corner of Lot 3 in said CHARMONY BEACH, thence South 43 degrees 17 minutes 00 seconds East 25.00 feet on an assumed bearing along the northeasterly line of said Lot 3 to an iron monument, said point is the point of beginning; thence continuing South 43 degrees 17 minutes 00 seconds East 95.02 feet along the northeasterly line of said Lot 3 and along the northeasterly line of Lot 2 in said CHARMONY BEACH to an iron monument at the most easterly corner of said Lot 2; thence North 32 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 26.00 feet to an iron monument; thence northwesterly on a curve concave to the northeast, having a central angle of 22 degrees 35 minutes 41 seconds and a radius of 234.93 feet, for a distance of 92.64 feet (chord bearing North 59 degrees 09 minutes 30 seconds West) to the point of beginning. The above described vacation contains 916 square feet. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. (July 19, 2023) 242033