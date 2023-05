NOTICE OF SALE AT SECURITY STORAGE 1165 JACKSON AVE, DETROIT LAKES, MN,56560 SALE TO BE HELD SATURDAY, MAY 27TH, 2023 AT 9 AM VARIOUS PERSONAL BELONGINGS OF THE FOLLOWING WITH PROCEEDS TO APPLY ON THEIR ACCOUNT. FROM UNIT #22 Michele Skramstad 1125 Woodrow Ave Detroit Lakes, Mn., 56501 FROM UNIT #42 Jericha Sims 19987 East Oak Lake Road Detroit Lakes, Mn., 56501 ALL SALES CASH ONLY (May 10 & 24, 2023) 222226