NOTICE OF SALE AT SECURITY STORAGE 1165

NOTICE OF SALE AT SECURITY STORAGE 1165 JACKSON AVE, DETROIT LAKES, MN,56560 SALE TO BE HELD SATURDAY, AUGUST 26TH, 2023 AT 9 AM VARIOUS PERSONAL BELONGINGS OF THE FOLLOWING WITH PROCEEDS TO APPLY ON THEIR ACCOUNT. FROM UNIT # 110 BRANDI LOFGREN 101 RIVERSIDE DRIVE Apt #8 FRAZEE, MN., 56544 ALL SALES CASH ONLY (Aug. 9 & 23, 2023) 247862

