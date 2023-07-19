NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE AT THE STORA

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE AT THE STORAGE PLACE LLC: THE STORAGE PLACE LLC intends to hold the sale of storage units in default of payment. The proceeds to be applied to the individual’s account balances: #9 Jonathan Chounard, 2921 S IDA, Witchita, KS 67216 & #34 Brady Moran 525 Washington Ave, Apt 23, Detroit Lakes MN 56501 Sale to be held by sealed bid at The Storage Place, 1200 8th ST SE, Detroit Lakes on Aug 12th 2023 from 1-3 pm . Unless otherwise stated, the contents are household goods and furnishings. (July 19 & 26, 2023) 241708