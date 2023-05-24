NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE AT USTUFFIT STORAGE LLC Notice of self storage sale: Please take note USTUFFIT STORAGE LLC, 321 6th Street in Audubon, MN intends to hold the sale of storage units in default of payment. The proceeds will be applied to the following individual’s account balances: Chris Flath 45707 270th Avenue, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572; Manson King of 2446 290th St. N, Hawley, MN 56549; Justin Stallman (Stalbros Contracting) 23883 Broadway Ave., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501; Carl Olson730 5th St. Lot 27, Audubon, MN 56511; Barb Warren 111 Wisconsin St., Callaway, MN 56521. The sale will be held by sealed bid only at USTUFFIT Storage LLC on May 31st at 6pm. Unless otherwise stated, the contents are household goods and furnishings. See Manager for more details. (May 24 & 31, 2023) 226390