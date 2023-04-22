NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 22 DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 22, Detroit Lakes, State of Minnesota, on the 9th day of May, 2023, for the purpose of electing one School Board Member, for 1.5 year term. The ballot shall provide as follows: INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS To vote, completely fill in the ovals(s) next to your choice(s) like this: SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER VOTE FOR ONE ETHAN WALZ NERISSA HENDRICKSON _________________ write-in, if any Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for this general election are those polling places and precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district and which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The voting hours at those polling places shall be 7:00 o’clock a.m. until 8:00 o’clock p.m. at Trinity Lutheran and Community Alliance. Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. The polls for said election will open at 7:00 o'clock a.m. and will close at 8:00 o'clock p.m. on the date of said election unless otherwise indicated at various polling precincts for Becker County and Ottertail County. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on Election Day. Dated: March 27, 2023 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD April Thomas, School District Clerk