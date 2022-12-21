NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP ELECTION To the Elect

NOTICE OF TOWNSHIP ELECTION To the Electors of the Township of Audubon: Notice is Hereby Given that a March Election will be held in Audubon Township located at Audubon Community Center, 312 4th St., Audubon, MN, Becker County on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices: Audubon Town Supervisor- 3 Year Term Audubon Town Treasurer- 2 Year Term Please note the polls will be open for voting from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. To obtain an Absentee Ballot please contact the Becker County Auditor-Treasurer, 915 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or (218) 846-7311; Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Contact Bailey Richardson, Township Clerk, if you have any questions regarding the upcoming March Township Election at (517) 775-2147. (Dec. 21, 2022) 132007