Notice Public Hearing For the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Detroit Lakes will have a Public Hearing in the 3 rd Floor Jury Assembly Room of the Becker County Courthouse, 913 Lake Avenue, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 12, 2022, to get public input for the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan. Kelcey Klemm City Administrator City of Detroit Lakes (Aug. 19, 2023) 250496