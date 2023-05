NOTICE Richwood Township is now accepting quotes for grading/plowing for July 2023 - June 2025. Please send your hourly quote to the Clerk of Richwood Township at 24270 260th St, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 by June 9th, 2023. Each hourly quote must include a breakdown of all costs, including any possible fuel surcharges. Elizabeth Molacek Clerk (May 17, 24 & 31, 2023) 223726