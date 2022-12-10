NOTICE TO BIDDERS PRINTING AND PUBLISHIN

NOTICE TO BIDDERS PRINTING AND PUBLISHING Bids will be received by the Becker County Board of Commissioners at the Office of the County Auditor-Treasurer in the Courthouse at Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 for the following: A) The publication of the Delinquent Tax Notice and List of the County of Becker as provided in Minnesota Statute 279.07 through 279.09, the Proceedings of the County Board as provided in Minnesota Statute 375.12, and any and all other legal notices and publications of the County of Becker for the year 2023. B) Separate sealed bids will also be received for the printing of the first or second publications of the Annual Financial Statement of Becker County as provided in Minnesota Statute 375.17. Bidders must stipulate their lowest classified rate paid by commercial users for comparable space including cash discounts, multiple insertions discounts, and similar benefits extended to regular customers, their maximum rate allowable by law, and the rates which will actually be charged. Bidders are to include their circulation numbers, distribution area and deadlines for publication. Bidders are asked to set up and submit this Notice as a sample publication, using Helvetica 7 pt, 8 leading or similar, and one or two columns wide, along with a typical charge for same. Maximum rates are governed by Minnesota Statute 331A.06. All bidders must comply with Minnesota Statute 331A.02. The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any irregularities of informalities therein, and to award the contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interests of the County will be best served thereby. Mary E. Hendrickson Becker County Auditor-Treasurer 915 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-3403 (Dec. 10, 2022) 129492