Notice to Callaway Township Residents Th

Notice to Callaway Township Residents The annual meeting and township election for Callaway Township will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Callaway Township Hall. The annual meeting will be held from 3:30 pm-5:00 pm. Polls will be opened from 5:00pm-8:00pm for the purpose of electing: One supervisor- 3 year term One treasurer- 2 year term In case of inclement weather, the annual meeting and election will be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2023 To obtain an Absentee Ballot please contact the Becker County Auditor- Treasurer, 915 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or call (218-846-7311); Monday through Friday 8:00 AM until 4:30 pm. Extended hours on Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 AM-3:00 Pm and Monday, March 13, 2023 8:00 AM- 5:00 PM. Callaway Township Clerk Sharon Winter (March 1, 2023) 198583